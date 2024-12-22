Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, visited southern Lebanon on Monday, along with the commander of Division 91, Brigadier General Shai Kalfer, to oversee security arrangements, in preparation for the next stages of implementing the ceasefire agreement.

During the visit, the Minister of Defense conducted a situational assessment with the division commander, Colonel Or Volozhinsky, and the commanders of Battalions 13 and 605, regarding the operational components along the sector.

The Minister of Defense spoke with the commanders and soldiers and expressed his high appreciation for their activities during the maneuver, and for the protection of the residents and communities in the north.

"We have hit Hezbollah with unprecedented strength. We have removed the fangs of the snake, and if Hezbollah does not withdraw beyond the Litani River and attempts to breach the ceasefire agreement, we will crush it from the head," Katz declared at the end of the visit.

Katz added, "I came here to the IDF outpost, which overlooks the Shi’ite villages of Maroun al-Ras and Yaron, which posed a significant threat to the communities in the Galilee, to ensure from up close that the IDF's achievements in Lebanon are well-preserved. We will not enable Hezbollah operatives to return to villages in southern Lebanon and re-establish terror infrastructure that threatens Israel's northern border, and we will ensure the IDF's ability to continue to fully enforce the reality on the ground."