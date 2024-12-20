The New York City Council voted yesterday (Thursday) to rename part of the street where Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the last Lubavitcher Rebbe, after him.

One block of President Street in Brooklyn will be renamed "Lubavitcher Rebbe Way."

City Council Member Crystal Hudson, who proposed the legislation, stated, “Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known as the Lubavitcher Rebbe, was the seventh leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement and one of the most transformative figures in modern Jewish history."

“After escaping the Holocaust and arriving in the United States in 1941, the Rebbe’s leadership expanded Chabad-Lubavitch’s global reach, establishing countless institutions: kindergartens, schools, drug rehabilitation centers, care homes, and synagogues,” Hudson added. “His ability to meet people where they were—engaging them with warmth and heartfelt communication regardless of their background or status—set him apart."

Chabad Public Relations official Yaakov Berhman praised the move to honor the Rebbe, writing on X, "Today, the @NYCCouncil officially named President Street, located between Brooklyn and New York Avenues, as 'Lubavitcher Rebbe Way.' This is the block where the rebbe lived during his leadership and where his home remains as a sacred place of prayer and inspiration. I am honored to have delivered the invocation to open the city council session. Thank you, @CMCrystalHudson, for naming the street, for honoring me with the invocation, and for your tribute to the Rebbe."