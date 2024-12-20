Click here for part 1: World Media Market + Testimony of a Palestinine Addict.

Part 2. Palestinine Addiction – Symptoms + Distortion of Reality

PALESTININE ADDICTION ‒ SYMPTOMS

High doses of palestinine or its prolonged use may generate an acute state of anxiety and paranoia where the candidate will see the Zionists' hand on the tiniest details of his daily life: in various News topics having nothing to do with Israel, while doing his errands or during fortuitous encounters.

According to his own testimony for instance, Zionists would have surreptitiously got into his apartment and deleted a file on his computer. Or, again, they would have secretly led the crowd to chant a specific catchphrase during a sport competition.

The long term side effects of palestinine may include addiction to hatred and decreased mental ability. There is effectively a strong relationship between palestinine use and psychosis:

OBSESSIONAL DELIRIUM ABOUT ZIONISTS. Severe deterioration of conscience. Exacerbated penchant for dramatization. Intense urge to destroy the imagined menace. Pathological indifference to others' needs ‒ except of course if these others are so-called victims of Israel. So there, he WANTS to 'do them justice'.

SELF-DEFEATING RIGHTER-OF-WRONGS BEHAVIOR. Frantic call to mobilization. Craving to control others. Predisposition to aggressiveness and violence. Inclination to vandalism. Loss of interest for life… of others. Except, again, if these others are supposedly targets of Israel. So there, again, he WANTS to protect them, to 'do them justice'.

INCAPACITY TO ADEQUATELY COMMUNICATE with those who hold a different point of view. Propensity to isolation and intolerance to others' view. Selective memory: only remembers what suits him. Incapacity to confront the reality of his own corruption. Refusal to yield to reason. Inability to control his emotions thus living in disarray, irritability, anxiety, revolt and confusion. Developing tics such as impulsive sending of anti-Semitic links to acquaintances

DISTORTION of REALITY

Below are the devastating degenerative effects of palestinine on the intellect.

(Reality: Definition. / "Disoriented reaction due to palestinine use")

Zionism: Jews returning to their land. / "Tragedy! Somebody's got to stop them!"

Zionism: Jews who rebuild their cities. / "Awful! Someone must absolutely end this disgusting injustice!"

Zionism: Jews who instill their children with the love of their ancestral homeland. / "Abomination! How dare they commit such a sacrilege!"

Zionism: National pride of a resurrected martyr People. / "What impudence to fulfill the dissatisfied hope of earlier weary Jewish generations!"

Zionism: Founding of democracy in a region filled with ruthless dictatorships. / "Unthinkable! These poor Israeli Arabs have got to be freed from democracy!"

Zionism: Jews having decided to take control of their lives. These Jews having decreed that the days are over when their lives were dictated by others. Is Switzerland dictating Cambodia its path? Is Peru imposing its diktats to Australia? Israelis don't have to be pushed around ‒ by whoever. Why should Israel consent to suicide by the ranks at the UN or at the European Union? /

"Bla bla bla bla bla. I don't listen. No explanation, as logical as it may be, would justify that a Jew be free and autonomous in HIS country. None! Oouuhahaaahaaaa! I don't want to know nothing..."

Jew: Individual from Judean descent. / "Personally, I don't have anything against Jews as long as they are subjected to us. They simply have to be deprived of the rights we all enjoy, namely having their own country and self governing themselves. Otherwise, these Jews would metamorphose into unforgivable Zionists and, consequently, into imaginary enemies of myself, therefore enemies of the inhuman race!"

Part 3. Testimony of a Palestino-therapist + The Palestinine Pusher's Intoxication Strategy

TESTIMONY of a PALESTINO-THERAPIST

"The disproportionate power attributed to Zionists by the intoxicated individual belongs to a Halloween tale. The palestinine addict simply cannot distinguish between fiction and reality. He will hasten to give credence to any slander made against the Hebrew State, the Jew or the Zionist, thus conferring evil intent to them and blaming them for all problems."

In fact, the palestinine addict is a contorZionist of reality.

Regarding his therapy, the palestinine addict will have to abstain from probing hateful anti-Semitic (excuse the pleonasm) media in order to avoid any relapse. He will also gain from consulting a daily news articles from Israeli websites, ideally Israel National News , just to confront his prejudice to reality, sharpen his discernment and reestablish his mental balance.

That is a long and arduous but rewarding process, leading to thriving. This process is indispensable if he wants to reach adulthood rather than to remain a neurotic teenager. Despite an absolute coming off however, there could remain some anti-Semitic remnant in his blood for a few months, not to say years, and in some extreme cases, a lifetime… mostly if anti-Semitic genes are present in his DNA or if he has a family history of anti-Semitism."

INTOXICATION STRATEGY: TESTIMONY of a PALESTININE PUSHER

"First, we try hard to show an image of social justice so as to make the reader feel comfortable with his hatred, thus thinking that it is justified to want someone's demise.

You'll understand that we get more bees with honey than with vinegar.

So we must look 'clean' and display some nobleness.

To this end, our websites will proclaim to be in favor of ' equality and reconciliation '. That is: 'all equal'… and superior to the Jew. 'Reconciliation' means that we must put our disagreements aside ‒ at least temporarily ‒ the time to mobilize our efforts to counter the fantasized Zionist menace.

Just to seem impartial, we also ‒ exclusively ‒ have over to Jewish dissidents , that is those who don't have anything positive to say ‒ as any dissident obviously ‒ about their community of origin. So these whining and plump dissidents will rant inanities during our designed 'interviews', thus feeding our anti-Semitic rumor machine. This way our goal is reached ‒ our readers will spontaneously react:

"See! Even Jews themselves testify that Zionists are insatiable monsters of cruelty and absolute power freaks."

And the ball is rolling… hallucinations resume with renewed vigor…

Hurray for palestinine, from the river to the abyss.