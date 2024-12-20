Donovan Hall, 34, of Mesa, Arizona, was indicted on Wednesday for making threatening phone calls laced with antisemitic language and sending text messages featuring violent imagery to multiple victims, JNS reported.

Hall, who was arrested on November 22, initially appeared in federal court in Arizona before his case was transferred to New York.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced a three-count indictment against Hall, including two counts of making interstate threats and one count of interstate stalking. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The defendant “unleashed a campaign of terror against several Jewish New Yorkers, allegedly sending scores of hateful, violent and antisemitic death threats,” said Edward Kim, acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“No individual deserves to be at the receiving end of these types of threats or to be targeted because of their religion,” Kim added.

According to court documents cited by JNS, Hall contacted several individuals in New York City approximately 1,000 times over three months, issuing threats of torture and murder directed at them and their families.

In October, Hall intensified his campaign by sending text messages containing photos of two firearms and a machete, accompanied by explicit death threats.

A search of Hall’s Arizona residence uncovered firearms, which were not registered in his name, along with other weapons and ammunition.

Prosecutors say Hall’s actions were part of a broader pattern of death threats sent to individuals, most of them Jewish, across the United States.