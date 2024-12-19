I want to reflect on a powerful moment from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent testimony in his ongoing lawfare trial. This moment perfectly encapsulates why we are blessed to have a leader like him. Despite relentless global and internal pressure, Netanyahu has consistently stood firm, putting Israel’s survival above all else.





During his testimony, Netanyahu described an encounter with President Barack Obama at a time when Israel faced intense diplomatic challenges. Netanyahu noted how the president fully embraced the Arab narrative, dismissing Israel’s concerns entirely—100% for the Arabs, 0% for Israel.





The Israeli Prime Minister shared how then-Secretary of State John Kerry suggested Netanyahu visit Afghanistan to see how the U.S. was training the Afghan army to fight the Taliban. Netanyahu’s response was prophetic: “I said, John, I want to tell you something — the moment you leave Afghanistan, the forces you are training will collapse under the [pressure] of the Islamists.”





And things unfolded precisely as Netanyahu predicted. The U.S.-trained Afghan army crumbled, and the Taliban returned to regain control of Afghanistan. Adding insult to injury, it was President Biden’s administration—essentially President Obama’s third term—that oversaw the most humiliating U.S. military retreat in history, leaving billions of dollars of equipment in Taliban hands.





Israel has not found itself in such a vulnerable position. Netanyahu’s steadfast leadership shielded Israel from succumbing to President Obama’s dangerous tactics. Netanyahu understood the unyielding reality of the Middle East and refused to compromise Israel’s survival. For this, we owe him our deepest gratitude. His being in office at this critical time is a miracle.





Miracles Amid the Challenges





Despite the decades-old campaign to topple him, Netanyahu's tremendous leadership is also nothing short of miraculous. We live in historic times filled with immense challenges and unbelievable miracles. The events unfolding around us today are far from random. They are guided by the Hand of Hashem, just as He has guided our people throughout history.





Yes, terrible things happen, like the horrific massacre of October 7th, 2023. But even amidst the tragedy, miracles abound. That massacre could have been far, far worse. Countless stories have emerged of miraculous interventions that minimized the devastation, saving countless lives.





This is not the first time we have witnessed such miracles. The 1948 War of Independence and the 1967 Six-Day War were both moments where the hand of G-d delivered victory to the Jewish people. In 1967, we liberated our ancestral lands of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza—territories we hadn’t even planned to fight for, let alone reclaim. Yet, instead of focusing on gratitude to Hashem for these miraculous victories, much of the nation attributed success solely to the might of the IDF and our military leaders.





Today, history is repeating itself. We are again witnessing miracles in real time as Israel dismantles its enemies and reclaims critical ground.





The Reality on the Ground



Look at what is happening in this war:

- The Syrian Air Force and Navy have been destroyed.

- Critical territory in the Golan Heights has been secured.

- Iran, the greatest state sponsor of terror, is retreating from Syria.

- Russia has pulled back, limiting its presence to air and naval bases.

- Hezbollah, which once threatened Israel with destruction, is fleeing Syria, pursued by rebels seeking vengeance.





And what about those doomsday predictions? The leftist media and former senior military officials warned of catastrophic missile attacks by Hezbollah and that there would be long periods in which Israelis would not have electricity and water. None of this materialized, thanks to the countless miracles turning the tide of this war in Israel’s favor.





Gratitude and Recognition





These are not just military successes but pre-Messianic miracles unfolding before our eyes. But the question is: Are we, as a people, recognizing these miracles? Are we expressing our gratitude to Hashem for His divine protection and guidance?





Even with all the pain and suffering Israelis are still experiencing, with captives still in Gaza and many fallen and injured IDF soldiers, we can not refrain from being grateful for all the miraculous good we are experiencing.





It’s time to say it clearly: THANK YOU, HASHEM.Thank You for the miracles You perform for us every day. Thank You for protecting our soldiers, our people, and our land. Thank You for guiding us through these historic times.





Join the Tidal Wave of Gratitude





I urge you to join me in spreading this message of gratitude. Share it with your friends. Post it on social media. Let’s create a tidal wave of recognition for Hashem’s hand in our lives. The more we thank Him, the more reasons He’ll give us to thank Him.





Our future lies in Hashem's hands and our ability to unite as a proud and grateful nation. Let us recognize the miracles around us and draw strength from them.





Am Yisrael Chai! Stay strong. Stay proud. And above all, stay grateful.





Avi Abelow is the host of the Pulse of Israel daily video/podcast and the CEO of 12Tribe Films Foundation.



