The Constitution Committee, chaired by MK Simcha Rothman, who is also one of the leaders of the Land of Israel Caucus, will soon submit a bill that applies the Referendum Law for the first time to the entire area of Judea and Samaria, as well as to Israel’s territorial waters.

Twenty-five Knesset members from the Likud, Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit, United Torah Judaism, Shas, New Hope, and Yisrael Beiteinu recently approached Rothman with a request to hold a special discussion in the committee regarding the amendment of the Basic Law.

In their letter, the Knesset members stated that "the purpose of the discussion is to change the territorial applicability of the law, so that it also applies to Judea and Samaria, and to clarify that the geographical applicability of the law includes Israel’s territorial waters. We consider this amendment to be important and essential at this time and request that the discussion be scheduled as soon as possible."

According to the proposed outline the amendment to the Basic Law will, for the first time, incorporate the obligation to approve any agreement that includes the transfer of territories and establishment of a Palestinian state by an absolute majority of 61 Knesset members, as well as through a referendum, or a special majority of 80 Knesset members or more, in the Knesset.

The law is also expected to rectify the loophole that permitted opposition leader, Yair Lapid, to sign an agreement for the transfer of territory in Lebanon’s territorial waters.

The heads of the Land of Israel Caucus, MK Yuli Edelstein, MK Limor Sohn Har-Melech, and MK Simcha Rothman stated: "Now is the time for action. The Land of Israel Caucus is shaping the future political arrangement. There is broad consensus in Israeli society and the Knesset that a Palestinian state must not be established. Following our initiative, the Knesset voted on a declaration against a Palestinian state, by a large majority. The law we are promoting is the practical expression of the Knesset's decision. This is a clear statement that after October 7th, the State of Israel will not permit terrorist organizations to establish themselves on its borders and endanger the security of its citizens. The Israel Security Law amends the Referendum Law and incorporates all areas of the historic Land of Israel and territorial waters under the jurisdiction of the law."