The Land of Israel Caucus held a conference at the Knesset on Sunday, to discuss the Trump plan for the voluntary relocation of residents from the Gaza Strip.



Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced at the conference that, "To ensure that the high prices we paid and the determination of an entire nation not to turn into another round of fighting, we must take full control of this plan. For this purpose, we are setting up a relocation administration."



He added: "The administration has a lot of work to do, to locate countries and make relevant preparations for the establishment of a large relocation administration within the Ministry of Defense. If we relocate 5,000 people a day, this process will take a year. The logistics are complicated, because we have to know who is going to which country. This plan is being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Israel Katz. The budget will not be an obstacle to this plan. This is not just another plan, it is a potential for historic change."



Minister of Settlement and National Missions MK Orit Strock said: "The only way to realize the goals of the war, as determined by the government – removing all threats from Gaza to Israel – is by means of a voluntary relocation program."

She added: "There is no other way. Even if we defeat Hamas as a civilian and military government, as long as we do not allow the majority of the population to emigrate, we will not remove the threat. They don’t know anything else but to destroy us. This is the reason I say this as a government member and a security cabinet member – the Israeli government will take responsibility."