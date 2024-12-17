Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oren Marmorstein responded to the Turkish government's condemnations of Israel's recent military actions in Syria and accused Turkey of hypocrasy given its own military actions in Syria and occupation of far more Syrian territory than Israel has seized temporary control over.

"Israel rejects the false statements made by the Turkish Foreign Ministry regarding Israel in relation to Syria," Marmorstein wrote in a post on X.

"The facts are the following: Turkey has systematically encroached on Syrian territory, a process that began with military operations in 2016, 2018, and 2019, and continues to this day. Turkey has established proxy zones where armed groups, such as the Syrian National Army, operate under its control. Currently, approximately 15% of Syria’s territory is under the control of Turkish-backed forces. In these areas, the Turkish currency is in use, and Turkish bank branches and postal services have been operating," he said.

"Furthermore, the Turkish military bombards infrastructure in the northeastern autonomous region of Syria using aircraft and UAVs," Marmorstein accused. "Turkey supports jihadist forces that operate against Kurds in Syria."

According to the Israeli official, "The last country that can speak about occupation in Syria is Turkey, with 15% of Syria’s territory under the control of proxies operating under its patronage. There is no justification for the continuation of Turkish aggression and violence against Kurds in Syria!"