New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a UAV detection system has been deployed in New York in order to protect city residents from potentially hostile drones as the mystery of the drones that have flown over the skies of New Jersey continues.

Hochul requested federal assistance after drones spotted in the skies of New York caused the runways at New York's Stewart International Airport to be closed for an hour last week.

"In response to my calls for additional resources, our federal partners are sending a drone detection system to New York," Hochul wrote on X on Sunday. "I am grateful for the support, but we need more. Congress must pass a law that will give us the power to deal directly with the drones."

Recently, residents have reported drone sightings in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Some of them even caused the closure of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio for nearly four hours on Friday night.

US authorities have tried to reassure the public, saying that the drones do not pose a threat to public safety. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas rejected claims that the drones may be Iranian in origin.

However, President-Elect Donald Trump has urged the current administration to “tell the public the truth,” which has aroused great curiosity among US citizens.