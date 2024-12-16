Israeli singer and actor Idan Amedi released a new song on Monday titled Superman, his first new song after being wounded during the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

After a year in intensive rehab, Amedi writes in Superman for the first time about his life story; from childhood, through his military service, to being one of the most respected artists in Israel.

The song is the first look at the Fauda star's new upcoming album set to come out next month.

"Death no longer scares me," Amedi sings after being seriously wounded in battle a year ago. Since the injury, he has been concentrating on his personal and creative rehabilitation, while writing his new album which consists of 13 songs, including Superman.

Amedi stated: "After the darkness that I went through, a thousand abysses, death no longer scares me, I'm more afraid of not living. I want to thank all those who participated in the long process that I went through over the past year. In the hospital, in rehab, at the studio, and home. Thanks to you the song is out.

"I wish all the wounded a full recovery and good physical and mental health, while there aren't real supermen in real life, you are the closest things to them I've met. May we see the hostages come home quickly. In memory of my friends Alexy, Akiva, Gavriel, and Eliran, I think of you every day," he concluded.