A series of drone sightings across New Jersey and other US states has highlighted significant gaps in US airspace security that need urgent attention, Mike Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for national security adviser said on Sunday, according to Reuters, while emphasizing the need for stronger measures to address these concerns.

The outgoing administration of President Joe Biden has downplayed the risks associated with the increasing number of reported drone incidents, suggesting that many involve manned aircraft and asserting there is no evidence of a national security threat. However, some US lawmakers, including members of Biden's Democratic Party, have voiced frustration over the lack of government transparency and urgency in addressing public concerns.

Waltz argued that the American public is growing increasingly dissatisfied with the Biden administration’s reluctance to provide clear information on the drone reports.

"What the drone issue points out are kind of gaps in our agencies, gaps in our authorities between the Department of Homeland Security, local law enforcement, the Defense Department," Waltz told CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday.

He also highlighted the need for a robust defense system to address such threats. "President Trump has talked about an Iron Dome for America," Waltz said, referencing Israel's advanced missile defense system. "That needs to include drones as well, not just adversarial actions like hypersonic missiles."

The wave of drone sightings began in New Jersey in mid-November and has since expanded to Maryland, Massachusetts, and other states. The phenomenon has attracted widespread media attention and even inspired the creation of a Facebook group, "New Jersey Mystery Drones - let's solve it," which now boasts nearly 70,000 members.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended the administration’s response, stating that personnel and technology had been deployed to address the situation.

"If there is any reason for concern, if we identify any foreign involvement or criminal activity, we will communicate with the American public accordingly. Right now we are not aware of any," Mayorkas told ABC News.