The IDF announced on Sunday that with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who were operating in a command and control center embedded in the offices of the “Civil Defense” organization in Nuseirat.

The command and control center was used by the terrorists to plan and carry out an imminent terror attack against IDF troops.

Among the terrorists eliminated in the strike was the Islamic Jihad terrorist Ahmed Bakr al-Lawh, who previously served as a Platoon commander in the Islamic Jihad's Central Camps Brigade.

The IDF stressed that before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, precise aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity. The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in defense of the citizens of Israel," the IDF stated.