On Friday evening, terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired rockets at communities in southern Israel.

The rockets were launched approximately 50 meters away from an active international aid warehouse in Gaza.

Overnight, the IAF struck several weapons storage facilities and terrorists who were operating in the vicinity of the launch site. Prior to the strike, many steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming the international aid site and civilians, including issuing evacuation warnings on various platforms for civilians in the area and the use of precise munitions.

Hamas rocket launcher near aid warehouses IDF spokesperson

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law," the IDF stressed.

"The IDF, via COGAT, will continue to act in accordance with international law to enable and facilitate the transfer of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip."