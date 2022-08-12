A US Congressman has made the startling claim that it is “only a matter of time” before a crash between a UFO and an airplane happens.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), the former mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, stressed the need to expand the investigation into unidentified objects in the sky.

Speaking recently about UFOs, which are now know as UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena), Burchett warned that the public needs to be concerned, according to The Mirror.

He added that while defence officials and NASA have opened investigations into extraterrestrial crafts, not enough is being undertaken to solve the mystery and a crash between an alien ship and an airplane could happen in the near future.

The lawmaker further urged the US government to release all documents related to UFOs as well as calling for Congress to hear the testimony of pilots who have had close encounters with UFOs.

Burchett was critical of defence officials for only releasing one explanation out of 144 reported sightings since 2004, blaming a lack of government transparency which could be putting “our pilots in jeopardy.”

"Plenty of military pilots have reported UAP encounters that have no logical explanation,” he said, according to the Daily Star. "Some of them have warned it was only a matter of time before an aircraft got into a mid-air collision with an unexplained object.”

He lamented that the government has been slow in creating an official reporting mechanism for sightings by pilots.

“Despite these warnings and reports the first standardized reporting structure wasn’t established until 2019. Our government has been surprisingly quiet about the topic for many decades despite the many reports,” he added.

