We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.
אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Parashat Vayishlach
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yehuda Gold
In Parashat Vayishlach, Yaakov Avinu buys a piece of land.
The Ibn Ezra explains the following: "The verse mentions the purchase of land to inform us that having a portion of the Land is like having a portion of the World to Come."
Questions
1. What is the connection between Eretz Yisrael and the World to Come?
2. Why is land ownership in Eretz Yisrael comparable to having holdings in the World to Come?
Answer
The connection to the Land of Israel binds the individual soul with the collective soul of Israel, so the individual soul merits life which death does not rule.
Birkat Mein Shalosh
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Ori Engelman
After eating grains products, wine or grape juice, and from of the seven species, we recite the blessing Al HaMichya. In the blessing we say:
“May we eat of its fruit & be satisfied by its goodness”
Question
What makes the produce of the Land of Israel so special?
Answer
The fruit of the Land draws from the sanctity of the Shechina that resides in the Land. Thus, one who eats of the fruits is also influenced by the sanctity of the Land.
Location of the Week
Location: Beit Lechem Subject: Kever Rachel
Written by: David Magence
Parashat VaYishlach describes the death of Rachel Imeinu and her burial "On the road to Efrat, which is Bet Lehem." Since the times of the Talmud, tradition has identified the Tomb of Rachel at the northern end of the city of Bet Lehem.
Today, the complex around the traditional tomb is built as a fortress. The inner structure was built by Sir Moses Montefiore (1784 – 1885). The tomb of Sir Moses and Lady Judith Montefiore in Ramsgate, England is an exact replica of the structure built over Rachel's Tomb.
One does not see the actual tomb, but a cenotaph (stone marker) above the tomb. The cenotaph is covered with a cloth on which are embroidered the words of Yirmiyahu's prophecy concerning Rachel Imeinu:
"So says the Lord: A voice is heard on high, lamentation, bitter weeping, Rachel weeping for her children, she refuses to be comforted for her children for they are not. So says the Lord: Refrain your voice from weeping and your eyes from tears, for there is reward for your work, says the Lord, and they shall come back from the land of the enemy. And there is hope for your future, says the Lord, and the children shall return to their own border."
