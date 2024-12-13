We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Vayishlach

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Yehuda Gold

In Parashat Vayishlach, Yaakov Avinu buys a piece of land.

The Ibn Ezra explains the following: "The verse mentions the purchase of land to inform us that having a portion of the Land is like having a portion of the World to Come."



Questions

1. What is the connection between Eretz Yisrael and the World to Come?



2. Why is land ownership in Eretz Yisrael comparable to having holdings in the World to Come?



Answer

The connection to the Land of Israel binds the individual soul with the collective soul of Israel, so the individual soul merits life which death does not rule.

Birkat Mein Shalosh

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Ori Engelman

After eating grains products, wine or grape juice, and from of the seven species, we recite the blessing Al HaMichya. In the blessing we say:

“May we eat of its fruit & be satisfied by its goodness”

Question

What makes the produce of the Land of Israel so special?



Answer

The fruit of the Land draws from the sanctity of the Shechina that resides in the Land. Thus, one who eats of the fruits is also influenced by the sanctity of the Land.

Location of the Week

Location: Beit Lechem Subject: Kever Rachel

Written by: David Magence