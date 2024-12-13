Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered the IDF to prepare for an extended stay in the conquered Syrian Hermon region, due to the instability in Syria.

The instruction follows a Thursday security assessment led by Katz and including IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and additional commanders.

Under the new orders, the IDF will remain in Syria throughout the winter months.

However, due to the inclement weather, the IDF will need to set up appropriate facilities and make special preparations for the soldiers' stay in the area.

Katz stressed, "Due to what is happening in Syria, there is enormous security importance in our hold on the summit of the Hermon, and we must do everything in order to ensure the IDF's preparedness in the area, so as to allow the soldiers to remain in the area even in inclement weather conditions."