US President-Elect Donald Trump was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2024 today (Thursday), following his stunning political comeback in this year's presidential election.

This is the second time Trump has been named person of the year, the first being in 2016 when he shocked the political world when he won his first presidential election.

Time published the names of its 10 finalists for Person of the Year earlier this week. The list of finalists included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and tech mogul Elon Musk.

In its decision, the magazine wrote, "In many years, that choice is a difficult one. In 2024, it was not."

The article explained how many assumed Trump's political career ended when he lost the 2020 election and especially after the riots in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. However, Trump was able to achieve a feat not seen sincer Griver Cleveland in 1892 in returning to the presicency for a nonconsecutive term after previously being voted out of office.

Trump "has remade American politics in the process," according to Time, which made him its Person of the Year.