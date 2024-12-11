Criticism is being voiced against the leadership of the rebels in Syria who have so far refrained from mentioning the seizure of territories near the border by the IDF immediately following the collapse of the Assad regime.

One rebel-affiliated channel noted that the rebel leadership just concluded 14 years of fighting in the civil war and has no interest at the moment in opening another front before it strengthens the internal arena.

A spokesman for the rebels' public affairs directorate published updated guidelines for action, with an emphasis on maintaining security and operating public services. Per the guidelines, the Damascus Airport will renew operations in the coming days.

According to the spokesperson, the new Syrian state will be a state of laws, it will reexamine the Constitution, make changes to it, and work for reconciliation between the various sects in the country. He also stressed that there is no justice without punishment, and this process will be conducted in accordance with the law.

According to the plan, the rebel forces will be incorporated into the Syrian army and the phase of armed organizations will end once control is transferred to the new government. The rebel leadership predicts that once the situation in Syria stabilizes, the sanctions on the country will be lifted.

In this regard, the leader of the rebels met in Daraa with the head of the operations room in the south to reestablish the Defense Ministry which would include all armed organizations.