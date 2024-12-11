Four brigade combat teams, including infantry, commando, engineering, armor, reconnaissance, and Yahalom Unit forces, are engaged in defensive missions under the command of the 210th Division.

The 474th Brigade Combat Team continues activities in key positions within the Buffer Zone, targeting threats and terrorist sites along the border. During searches, they confiscated several out-of-use Syrian tanks.

The 810th Brigade and Shaldag Unit soldiers completed a brigade-level operation on the peak of Mount Hermon in the Buffer Zone. They located a Syrian army outpost containing a cache of weapons, including mines, explosives, anti-tank missiles, and additional military equipment.

The seized Syrian tank IDF Spokesperson

The Commanding Officer of the 210th Division stated: "Our mission is clear—protecting the residents of the Golan Heights and all Israeli civilians."

credit: דובר צה"ל

