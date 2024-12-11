A new study by a Reichman University professor indicates a trend of growing affinity towards Judaism in the Israeli public and concludes that the, "Jewish nation is stronger in its Jewish faith," against the backdrop of the ongoing war.

Under the title "The war has made Israelis more religious," Prof. Asif Efrat states that the findings clearly indicate an increase in the Israelis’ level of religiosity due to the influence of the war. "The implication of the data is that the war has brought Israelis closer to religion, and this closeness has intensified with the continuation of the conflict," he says to the Times of Israel.

Efrat added: "37% of individuals aged 18-35 have reported an increase in their belief in God since the outbreak of the war, compared to only 18% among those aged 56 and older. Similarly, young adults reported a higher rate of adherence to religious tradition. The trend of Israel becoming more religious has been well-established, long before the war, and is primarily driven by demographics. The birth rate among religious families is higher compared to secular families. However, the movement towards religion is also influenced by social factors. For example, studies show that in recent years, young adults in Israel tend to define themselves as more religious – perhaps as part of a search for identity and meaning."

The “Chotam—Judaism on the Agenda” organization, which endeavors to bring Jewish values back to the top of public agenda, responded with satisfaction to the findings and conveyed to Israel National News: "Israel has strengthened its Judaism during the war, and contrary to those who thought it was a passing phenomenon, this trend is increasing over time, especially among young people. This can be seen primarily among our heroic soldiers, who raise their voices in praising God, while holding swords in their hands, as King David said in the Psalms."

"This trend brings happiness and obligates each and every one of us to strengthen our belief in God and commitment to Torah and commandments, as well as to understand that beyond that, the war is a national and public event for the entire Jewish People and the State of Israel. Therefore, it is our duty to also strengthen public Judaism and the Jewish nature of the State of Israel, to ensure that, with the help of God, we will have a flourishing Jewish state."