House Republicans have selected Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) to chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Mast has served in Congress since 2017, chairing the Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability. He served in the US Army for more than 12 years. He earned a Purple Heart after he lost both legs in a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

As one of his primary powers as the chair, Rep. Mast will get to review US weapons sales to foreign countries.

Among other things, Rep. Mast is a staunch supporter of Israel. In addition to his service with the US military, he volunteered in the IDF through the Sar-El organization, working at a base outside Tel Aviv packing medical kits and moving supplies.

Following the October 7th Massacre, Mast arrived at Congress wearing an IDF uniform. He posted the photos on social media, writing: "As the only member to serve with both the United States Army and the Israel Defense Forces, I will always stand with Israel."

He added: "Tlaib’s got her flag. I got my uniform."

During a discussion on a bill to reduce humanitarian aid to Gaza in November 2023, he stated: "I would encourage the other side to not so lightly throw around the idea of innocent Palestinian civilians, as is frequently said, I don’t think we would so lightly throw around the term ‘innocent Nazi civilians’ during World War II. It is not a far stretch to say there are very few innocent Palestinian civilians."

A year ago, while visiting Israel, Mast visited wounded IDF soldiers and Border Police officers at the rehabilitation ward at Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated Rep. Mast on his appointment, stating: "Congratulations to Congressman Brian Mast on his important House Foreign Affairs committee appointment. Rep. Brian Mast is a great American patriot and a true friend of Israel."