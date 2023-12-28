Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with US Congressman Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) and thanked him for his unwavering support of Israel and soldiers of the IDF.

They then visited wounded IDF soldiers and Border Police officers at the rehabilitation ward at Hadassah-Mt. Scopus Hospital.

The Prime Minister and the Congressman heard from the soldiers about the fierce battles they waged against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, and activity in Judea and Samaria, and were impressed by their dedication to the goal and sense of mission.

Netanyahu and Rep. Mast were also updated on their medical status and the rehabilitation process at the hospital, which has received many wounded during the fighting.

Rep. Mast, a US Army veteran, told about how he coped with losing both of his legs in the war in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated to the soldiers that the fighting would continue to the end – until the decisive victory over Hamas.