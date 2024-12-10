The United States on Monday announced sanctions against Fawaz al-Akhras, the father-in-law of former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, a day after Assad reportedly fled to Russia following the rebel takeover of Damascus.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement quoted by AFP that Akhras was being sanctioned for his role in “support and facilitation to Bashar Al-Assad related to financial matters, sanctions evasion, and attempts by Bashar al-Assad to achieve international political engagement.”

Akhras, born in Homs, Syria, in September 1946, holds both Syrian and British citizenship, according to the Treasury’s sanctions list.

He trained as a cardiologist and practiced medicine in London, where his daughter Asma, Assad’s wife, was born.

Akhras’ registered address is a modest house in west London. He had previously been sanctioned by the US in 2020, alongside Asma, his wife Sahar, and other members of the family.