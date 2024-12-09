Representatives of bereaved families from the Gvura Forum met on Monday evening with Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The meeting took place amid concerns expressed in recent days by members of the forum over the discussions of a ceasefire. During the meeting, Minister Katz declared that there would be no complete cessation of the war until Hamas is decisively defeated and all hostages—both alive and deceased—are returned. Regarding the northern border, the Defense Minister stated that there would be a response to any threat or violation of the ceasefire.

Katz also stressed during the meeting that the State of Israel is determined to achieve all the objectives of the war, including the return of all hostages and the dismantling of Hamas.

"Even if there is a ceasefire in order to return the hostages, the goal of eliminating Hamas remains unchanged. The war will not stop as long as even one hostage remains in Gaza. We must dismantle Hamas and destroy it while ensuring the hostages' return," he said.

The discussion also focused on developments in the north, both on the Syrian and Lebanese sides. "There will be stricter enforcement for any violation or even the slightest threat," Katz promised.

Wally Wollfstal, CEO of the Gvura Forum and father of Captain (res.) Ariel Mordechay Wollfstal who fell in combat in southern Gaza, said after the meeting, "The Defense Minister was very resolute in his belief that we will win the war. He stated that both objectives—freeing the hostages and dismantling Hamas—are critical and do not contradict each other. He is committed to pursuing both vigorously, just as we see in the northern arena, where the IDF is uncompromising and responds forcefully to every violation. We were greatly encouraged by the minister's words, and we support him—continue to be a Defense Minister who is on the attack. This is very important for the State of Israel."

Asher Guedalia, brother of Sergeant First Class Yosef Malachi Guedalia who fell on October 7, said, "We stressed to the minister the critical decisions made over the past year that have impacted the entire Middle East. We demanded that he remain steadfast in the war’s objectives and not compromise under any circumstances. The Defense Minister emphasized to us during the meeting that the approach has changed, and from now on, there will be a response to every violation, and we will be on the offensive. He assured us that what happened in recent years—our reluctance to enter a conflict with Hezbollah over a tent they set up on our territory or our failure to fully engage during Operation Protective Edge despite having hostages—will not happen again."