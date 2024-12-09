Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Monday sent an urgent letter to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President of the United Nations Security Council, regarding the IDF's recent entry into Syria and the recent developments on the Syrian-Israeli border.

In the letter, Danon wrote, "Two days ago, on Saturday December 7th armed groups entered the aforementioned Area of Separation, targeted UNDOF forces, temporarily took control of several UNDOF outposts, and looted equipment belonging to UNDOF, putting the safety and security of United Nations personnel at grave risk. The IDF assisted the UN forces in repelling the attack. It is essential to emphasize that any military presence in this area is prohibited under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Syria and Israel which, as United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions expressly stipulate, no military forces, other than those of UNDOF, shall be present in the Area of Separation."

"In response to this evolving security threat and the danger posed by it to Israel – particularly to the residents of the Golan Heights - Israel has taken limited and temporary measures to counter any further threat to its citizens. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have deployed temporarily in few points and in a limited capacity east of Line A, focusing on specific locations where defensive measures are necessary to maintain security, stability, and preventing armed groups from threatening Israeli territory.

"The IDF will continue to act as necessary in order to protect the State of Israel and its citizens, in full accordance with international law, and will continue to monitor the situation closely. It is important to emphasize, however, that Israel is not intervening in the ongoing conflict between Syrian armed groups; our actions are solely focused on safeguarding our security.

"On 1974, following the 1973 war, Israel withdrew from more than 400 km and agreed to the Disengagement Agreement. The State of Israel remains committed to the framework of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, including the principles regarding the Area of Separation. The measures taken are, as mentioned, limited and temporary," he stressed.

"The recent developments in Syria constitute a security threat," Danon explained. "Israel has taken limited and temporary measures to counter any further threat to its citizens. The IDF will continue to act as necessary in order to protect the State of Israel and its citizens."

The Ambassador emphasized that: "The State of Israel does not intervene in the ongoing conflict between Syrian armed groups; our actions are solely focused on safeguarding our security. The State of Israel is committed to the framework of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement signed between Syria and Israel."