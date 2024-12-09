Time Magazine today (Monday) Published Its Ten Candidates for the Title of Person of the Year - a title that has been awarded by the magazine annually since 1927.

Following last month's US presidential election, the candidates include President-Elect Donald Trump, businessman and billionaire Elon Musk, and outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Following the death of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the magazine nominated his wife Yulia Navalnaya, who announced that she will continue his legacy and work. Another candidate is US Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, who has received harsh criticism from President-Elect Trump.

Also on the list is Joe Rogan, a podcaster who supported Trump in the election and has millions of listeners. He previously said that "The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza. It’s f-ing stupid."

The list also includes the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer this year, Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Claudia Sheinbaum, who was elected as Mexico's first-ever Jewish and female president.

Rounding out the list is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has presided over the war that Hamas launched on October 7, 2023 and that Hezbollah joined the following day.

The entry on Netanyahu states, "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been one of the most influential and controversial world leaders this year. Defying criticism of his war on Hamas, the terrorist organization that killed 1,200 people in an attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Netanyahu continued his military assault on the Gaza Strip this year, even as the death toll there rose to 44,056, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. In September, Netanyahu expanded the war to Lebanon in the north, as Israel killed much of the leadership of Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah, with air strikes and using explosives hidden in pagers. 'We're in the midst of a war, a seven-front war,' Netanyahu told TIME in August. 'I think we have to concentrate on one thing: winning.' In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his former defense minister, and Hamas’ military chief, on allegations of crimes against humanity. Netanyahu was on the TIME100 list in 2019."

The winner from these ten nominees will be announced on Thursday.