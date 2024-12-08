Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz visited Mount Bental in the Golan Heights this morning (Sunday), an observation point towards the Syrian border. The head of the Golan Regional Council, Uri Kellner, also participated in the visit.

Netanyahu referred to Assad's downfall as "a historic day in the history of the Middle East. The collapse of the Assad regime, the tyranny in Damascus, offers great opportunity but also is fraught with significant dangers. This collapse is the direct result of our forceful action against Hezbollah and Iran, Assad's main supporters. It set off a chain reaction of all those who want to free themselves from this tyranny and its oppression."

He added: "But it also means that we have to take action against possible threats. One of them is the collapse of the Separation of Forces Agreement from 1974 between Israel and Syria. This agreement held for 50 years. Last night, it collapsed. The Syrian army abandoned its positions. We gave the Israeli army the order to take over these positions to ensure that no hostile force embeds itself right next to the border of Israel. This is a temporary defensive position until a suitable arrangement is found."

The Prime Minister then turned to the people of Syria, stating: "Equally, we send a hand of peace to all those beyond our border in Syria: to the Druze, to the Kurds, to the Christians, and to the Muslims who want to live in peace with Israel. We're going to follow events very carefully. If we can establish neighborly relations and peaceful relations with the new forces emerging in Syria, that's our desire. But if we do not, we will do whatever it takes to defend the State of Israel and the border of Israel".

Minister of Defense Israel Katz stated: "The fall of Assad is a difficult blow to the Iranian axis of evil, which aims to destroy the State of Israel. The tentacles of the octopus are being cut off one after the other.

"We came here to state clearly that we are determined to provide security for the communities of the Golan Heights. We instructed the IDF - the Prime Minister and myself - with the approval of the cabinet, to take the buffer zone and the commanding positions to ensure the defense of all Israeli communities in the Golan Heights - the Jewish ones and the Druze ones - so they are not exposed to threats from the other side.

"We are determined that the situation does not return to that of October 6th, in the Golan Heights and anywhere else."