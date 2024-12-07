A diplomatic source told Iran International that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is planning to distance himself from the Iran-Russia axis and reach out to the US.

According to the source, Assad's goal is to completely end the Iranian presence in Syria.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stressed that following recent developments, Assad has reached the conclusion that Russia and the Islamic Republic are no longer able to help him remain in power. He is therefore working to distance himself from the Iran-Russia axis and seeking closer relations with the US.

The source also said that in recent days, the US has demanded that Assad end Iran's and Russia's presence in Syria. According to him, Assad is interested in preserving the Russian military bases in the country so as to placate Moscow, but the Islamic Republic will be completely banned from the country.

The source also told Iran International that Assad has decided not to intervene in the areas which are under Kurdish control.