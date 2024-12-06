On Thursday night, the IAF conducted strikes on weapon-smuggling routes and terror infrastructure sites located near the Syrian regime’s crossings at the Syrian-Lebanese border. These routes were used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons.

"This strike is another aspect in the IDF’s efforts to dismantle weapon-smuggling routes used by the Syrian regime in the Syrian-Lebanese border over the past few weeks," the IDF stressed.

"These targeted strikes degrade the capabilities of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, responsible for smuggling weapons that are later used in terror attacks against Israelis and IDF troops.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization, with the support of the Syrian regime, takes advantage of civilian infrastructure to commit terror activities and smuggle weapons with the purpose of harming Israeli civilians."

The strikes represent an additional IDF effort to thwart weapon-smuggling operations from Syria into Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel that violates the outlines of the ceasefire agreement. The IDF will not allow the rehabilitation of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the statement concluded.