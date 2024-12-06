Former Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Yoram Cohen stated on Thursday that he does not rule out entering politics and emphasized that he does not hide his opinions.

Speaking at a conference which was held at the Begin Center in Jerusalem, Cohen was asked if he intends to join politics.

"I have not yet made a decision on the matter, but I do not rule out entering politics," he responded.

He stated that he expresses his views openly, touching on the issue of drafting haredim into the army.

"In my opinion, this won't be resolved amicably. Therefore, it may be necessary to establish a government that can make a decisive decision on this issue, impose sanctions, and tie it to the matter of employment. Arabs, too, should perform full national service," said Cohen.

Cohen also stressed, "There needs to be a clear and unequivocal 'no' to the establishment of a Palestinian state. This option is neither realistic nor feasible, and it must not be allowed. This was the case even before October 7."

His comments came just hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Cohen , after Cohen claimed that the Prime Minister asked him to wiretap ministers and senior officers involved in a significant security event due to concerns about leaks.

The Prime Minister's Office did not dispute Cohen’s claim but said, "Yoram Cohen, feigning innocence and deeply involved in a political campaign, is attempting to fabricate another 'scandal.'"

The statement from Netanyahu’s office confirmed Cohen's revelation, asserting, "The Prime Minister sought to protect a vital state secret, acted based on legal recommendations, followed the law, and did not infringe on anyone’s rights."

The statement also took aim at Israel's law enforcement system, "Contrary to Cohen's remarks, the real threat to democracy in Israel does not come from elected officials but from elements within the enforcement authorities who refuse to accept the will of the voters and attempt to orchestrate a regime change through unrestrained political investigations, unheard of in any democracy."