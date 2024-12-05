Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu harshly criticized "elements in the enforcement authorities" on Thursday, claiming they are attempting to carry out a governmental coup.

Netanyahu attacked the former head of the ISA, Yoram Cohen, who revealed today that he was asked by the Prime Minister to eavesdrop on ministers and senior officers involved in a significant security event due to leak concerns.

The Prime Minister's Office did not deny Cohen's revelation. "Yoram Cohen, who is deeply engaged in a political campaign, is trying to create another fabricated 'affair'," the office said. The office confirmed the report, claiming "The Prime Minister sought to protect a vital state secret, acted according to the law, and did not infringe on anyone's rights."

Netanyahu further criticized the law enforcement system, stating, "Contrary to Cohen's remarks, the real threat to democracy in Israel is not from elected officials, but from elements in the enforcement authorities who refuse to accept the will of the voters and try to instigate a governmental coup through unrestrained political investigations that are unacceptable in any democracy."

Earlier this morning, Cohen revealed on Kan: "The Prime Minister was concerned because it was a sensitive subject. He feared it would leak and asked me to use my tools to monitor anyone privy to the secret, and if someone leaked it, we would deal with it." When asked if he was requested to use phone tapping, he replied, "Among other things."

Cohen mentioned this as an example of steps the Prime Minister might take in a social crisis in Israel: "If a group of people wants to protest, he might approach the ISA head and ask him to deploy his tools."

This incident was exposed in 2018 by journalist Ilana Dayan, who claimed that Netanyahu asked Cohen to listen in on the phones of then-Mossad head Tamir Pardo and then-IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz.

According to the publication, that year Israel was closer than ever to striking Iran: Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the Mossad head and the Chief of Staff to prepare an attack plan within 15 days.

Cohen denied the allegations then, stating contrary to his morning remarks: "I did not receive a specific directive to bug them."