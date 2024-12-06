The Hamas terrorist organization responded on Thursday to the IDF's investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of six Israeli hostages who were held captive in Khan Yunis and whose bodies were discovered in a tunnel in Gaza in August.

On Wednesday, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari revealed the inhumane conditions in which the six - Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, and Haim Perry - were held. Hagari also said that forensic examinations revealed gunfire wounds on the hostages' bodies.

Hamas claimed in response, "The killing of additional hostages by the occupation forces demonstrates the failure of Netanyahu's approach of attempting to free the hostages through force and military pressure, which will not lead to their release but rather to their deaths."

"Netanyahu is directly responsible for the deaths of dozens of hostages because he failed to reach an agreement," Hamas stated. "There is no alternative to halting the aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation, and an exchange deal."

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Wednesday that Hamas leaders have ordered the organization's terrorists to "neutralize the hostages" they are holding if Israel launches a rescue operation to free them.

An “internal document” cited in the report does not specify when the Israeli rescue operation is scheduled to take place or whether Israel has information about the location of the hostages, but it does state that "Israel is planning a rescue operation similar to the one it conducted in June in the Nuseirat camp." In the rescue operation in question, four Israeli hostages were rescued from Hamas captivity.