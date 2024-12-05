Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel on Thursday responded to Amnesty International's allegations that Israel is carrying out a "genocide" in Gaza.

"Amnesty International think that you’re stupid," Haskel began. "Because they think that in the 101 pages report that they actually produce - that you will not read them."

"In this report they actually altered and changed the legal terms and definition for what is a genocide. Because Israel doesn’t meet those criterias. So Amnesty International had to alter it."

Standing in Kibbutz Be'eri, one of the hardest-hit communities in the October 7 massacre, she added, "Look around us. This is what a real genocide looks like. A real attempt of genocide. This is the declaration of Hamas on their platform to completely massacre and eliminate every single Jew."

'What they’ve done here, going from house to house, murdering civilians, raping girls, burning their houses and burning and then alive - these are war crimes. That is an attempt to genocide. Israel’s war has only one goal, to eliminate a monstrous terrorist organization called Hamas."

Amnesty's 300-page report highlights what it claims were "direct deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructures where there was no Hamas presence or any other military objectives," the use of wide-radius explosives in densely populated areas, the blockade of humanitarian aid, and the displacement of 90% of Gaza's 2.4 million residents.

The London-based organization stated that its findings were supported by "dehumanizing and genocidal statements by Israeli government and military officials," satellite images of destruction, field investigations, and firsthand accounts from Gaza.

In a statement quoted by the AFP, Amnesty's Secretary General Agnes Callamard said, "There is absolutely no doubt that Israel has military objectives. But the existence of military objectives does not negate the possibility of a genocidal intent."