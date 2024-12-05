IDF troops are continuing deployment in southern Lebanon, to defend the State of Israel and its citizens from potential attacks by the Hezbollah terror group.

Troops of the IDF's 91st Division are continuing operations in southern Lebanon, carrying out defensive activities in communities near the border fence and neutralizing threats in the area, in accordance with the understanding between Israel and Lebanon.

In addition, troops of the 188th Armored Brigade located and dismantled underground infrastructure tens of meters long.

The infrastructure included an exit to a firing position aimed at communities and outposts within Israeli territory. The troops located numerous weapons, mortars, and rockets and the brigade's engineering forces dismantled the underground infrastructure.

Troops of the 769th Brigade continue operations in southern Lebanon and their defense of the Upper Galilee communities. Over the past week, the troops located numerous weapons and neutralized several terrorists who posed a threat to them.