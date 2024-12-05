The commander of the rebel forces in Aleppo, Syria, spoke to i24NEWS, saying that his group are working towards peace and thwart Iran's efforts to recreate the "historical Persian empire."

Speaking in the interview, the commander, known as "Abu Abdo," explained: "The enemy is the criminal Iranian regime and all of its proxies, such as the militias and factions like Hezbollah and the Assad government. They dream of returning to the Persian empire's days of glory."

He added the rebels admire the US and Israel for their actions against Iran, and said,"We expect that there will be cooperation in order to eliminate the enemy and restore stability."

He stressed to i24NEWS that despite their differences, Israel and the Syrian rebels are "fighting against a common enemy."

Abu Abdo also claimed that his group are not "destructive," and are "neither terrorists nor extremists." Instead, he said that they are "activists for peace," battling "injustice" and working to build a "future Syrian state."