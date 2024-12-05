Israel's Foreign Ministry on Thursday morning responded to allegations by Amnesty International that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza.

"The deplorable and fanatical organization Amnesty International has once again produced a fabricated report that is entirely false and based on lies," a Foreign Ministry statement read.

"The genocidal massacre on October 7, 2023, was carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization against Israeli citizens."

The Ministry stressed, "Since then, Israeli citizens have been subjected to daily attacks from seven different fronts. Israel is defending itself against these attacks acting fully in accordance with international law."

Amnesty's 300-page report highlights what it claims were "direct deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructures where there was no Hamas presence or any other military objectives," the use of wide-radius explosives in densely populated areas, the blockade of humanitarian aid, and the displacement of 90% of Gaza's 2.4 million residents.

The London-based organization stated that its findings were supported by "dehumanizing and genocidal statements by Israeli government and military officials," satellite images of destruction, field investigations, and firsthand accounts from Gaza.

In a statement quoted by the AFP, Amnesty's Secretary General Agnes Callamard said, "There is absolutely no doubt that Israel has military objectives. But the existence of military objectives does not negate the possibility of a genocidal intent."