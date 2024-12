The IAF struck a launcher that was identified on Wednesday in Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon.

The IDF noted that the presence of the launcher violated the agreements between Israel and Lebanon and posed a threat to the State of Israel.

Additionally, the IDF dismantled weapons that were located in the Khiam, Souaneh, and Aitaroun areas in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF remains in southern Lebanon and acts against any threat to the State of Israel," the IDF stated.