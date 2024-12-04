Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon reported in the past day a sharp rise in the number of children and adolescents suffering varying degrees of injuries after they participated in the popular Tiktok challenge, known as the Superman Challenge.

At least 19 children and teens have been admitted to Israeli hospitals, with injuries ranging from fractures and concussions to loss of consciousness, as reported by Ynet. Doctors have also warned of life-threatening risks.

The “Superman” challenge is a dangerous social media trend, supposedly mimicking the comic book superhero, where youngsters lift someone into the air. Then they toss him or her upwards, expecting them to land safely on their feet or back. Unfortunately, the challenge often spirals out of control, and results in falls from various heights and leading to severe injuries, such as fractures, concussions and loss of consciousness.

A 12 year old girl, who was hospitalized after participating in such a challenge, recounted her experience. “I feel better now, but at that moment I was very scared. I don’t remember anything after they threw me. They threw me really high, I fell and hit my head. I didn’t respond and immediately fainted. My teacher called an ambulance.”

She ends her story “I vomited and they ran tests on me. They told me I had a concussion. If I had known this could happen, I wouldn’t have done it. It’s just not worth it. I was in so much pain. It may look like fun, but it is really dangerous. It’s really not worth the risk.”