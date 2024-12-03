Einav Zangauker, the mother of Matan Zangauker, who has been held hostage in Gaza for the last 14 months after he was abducted during the October 7 massacre, has been named as one of the "100 Most Influential Women" in the world in 2024 by the BBC.

In its entry on Einav, the BBC wrote, "Campaigner and single mother Einav Zangauker’s 24-year-old son Matan was taken hostage in the Hamas attacks of 7 October. Her son’s partner Ilana was kidnapped separately and eventually returned in a prisoner swap. Since then, she has persistently brought attention to the hostage crisis, calling on leaders to take action and rallying the public to demonstrate week after week."

"Zangauker has become an outspoken critic of the Israeli government for failing to find a way to bring the hostages home, even though she had previously voted for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling party. She is demanding a ceasefire deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages," the entry added.

The BBC also included in its list of influential women Plestia Alaqad, a Gaza-based journalist who publishes anti-Israel propaganda.

Last year, Alaqad did not acknowledge the surprise attack on Israel committed by the Hamas terrorist organization and also claimed that Israeli forces bombed the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, killing more than a thousand people - even though this was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket and the death toll was a fraction of what she had claimed.