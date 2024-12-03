Author Simcha Raz passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93. In addition to the extensive number of books he authored, for many years Raz hosted talk shows on the Israel Broadcasting Authority, army radio (Galei Tzahal), and Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

His brothers are Rabbi Baruch and Professor Nachum Rakover. His sisters: Naomi, married to Rabbi Yeshayahu Hadari; and Baila Rachel, married to Professor Moshe Jammer.

His niece, writer Hila Wolberstein, eulogized him: "We received the news with great pain that our renowned, dear and beloved uncle, Simcha Raz, has returned his pure soul to its Creator at the age of 93. Simcha Raz was named after his grandfather, Rabbi Simcha Mandelbaum, after whom the Mandelbaum Gate in Jerusalem is named."

She added, "Uncle Simcha wrote many books, and edited many books, in a rich and vibrant language, that goes straight to your heart. He wrote books about Shabbat and Jewish holidays, about the 613 commandments, about great Jewish figures throughout the generations, and more and more. These books earned him a prominent place in Jewish literature. Thanks to his heartfelt writing, he succeeded in conveying the values of Judaism to readers and bringing them closer to great spiritual personalities, evoking deep empathy with their values. Through his writings, he shared stories, proverbs, and words of wisdom that are relevant to everyday life. Uncle Simcha had weekly radio programs for many years. With his warm and pleasant voice, he inspired listeners with uplifting content, allowing them to prepare for the Sabbath Queen. He was also invited to give thousands of lectures all over Israel and around the world."

“Uncle Simcha always had a cheerful demeanor and a very positive outlook on life. In every phone conversation we held, even on days when he wasn’t feeling well, he always thanked God for all the good that He had bestowed upon him. When we asked about his health, he would respond, like his teacher, Reb Aryeh, 'Baruch Hashem, good, and with God's help, it will be even better...'.”

Simcha Raz was born in 1921 in Jerusalem to the Rakover family, a deep-rooted family that was connected to the Jewish spiritual world. Already in his childhood, his literary talents and love for Jewish sources became evident. He studied at the Merkaz HaRav Yeshiva and was close to Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook and other great leaders of his generation.

Simcha Raz is particularly well-known for his books, which presented Hasidic wisdom and Jewish thought in an inspiring way. One of his most prominent works is "A Tzaddik in Our Time" – a biography of Rabbi Aryeh Levin, which became a bestseller and gained the love of thousands. Through his simple and touching writing, Raz succeeded in presenting great spiritual figures to readers and evoking deep empathy with their values.

Many of Raz's writings featured stories, proverbs, and words of wisdom that touched on everyday life, alongside analytical ideas that expanded the cultural horizons of readers.

Over and above his writing, Simcha Raz was a popular figure in lectures and discussions on Judaism, Hasidism, and Jewish thought. Many saw him as a bridge between worlds – between tradition and modern cultural discourse, between the depth of ancient wisdom and the relevance of these values in contemporary life.

Raz was a modest figure, whose influence was extensive precisely because of his simple and relatable character. "He knew how to find the humane and meaningful point in every story," his close friend recounted.

In December 2020, Minister of Higher and Complementary Education, Ze’ev Elkin, announced that Raz was a recipient of the Minister of Higher Education and Culture Award for Jewish Culture, for his significant contribution to Jewish culture in Israel.

Simcha Raz passed away at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews who mourn his passing, along with hundreds of thousands of readers who continue to draw inspiration from his writings.

May his memory be a blessing.