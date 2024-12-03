Judge Tomoko Akane, the president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), on Monday strongly criticized Russia for targeting the court’s prosecutors and judges over its investigation into Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Associated Press.

Akane, who was speaking at the ICC’s annual meeting, also denounced remarks by US Senator Lindsey Graham threatening the court.

In her remarks, Akane described Russia’s actions as “shameful,” referencing arrest warrants issued by Moscow for ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan and several judges.

The Russian warrants came in retaliation for the ICC’s investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine and its issuance of arrest warrants for Putin.

Akane also rebuked Graham, who recently labeled the ICC “a rogue and politically motivated organization” following the court’s arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Graham expressed confidence that President-elect Donald Trump’s anticipated administration would “respond forcefully” to the court’s actions.

“The court is being threatened with draconian economic sanctions by another permanent member of the Security Council as if it was a terrorist organization,” Akane said on Monday, without naming the United States directly.

During Trump’s previous administration, the ICC’s former prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, was sanctioned with a travel ban and asset freeze after investigating alleged war crimes by American personnel in Afghanistan.

The ICC’s recent decision to issue warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant has faced widespread criticism. Unlike the support received for its warrant against Putin last year, reactions from member states to the Netanyahu warrant have been muted or outright critical.

France stated last week that Netanyahu has immunity from ICC actions because Israel has not ratified the court’s statutes. Similarly, Italy has argued that arresting Netanyahu would not be feasible while he remains in office as Israel's Prime Minister.

Outgoing European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged all EU member states to respect the decisions of the ICC, including the arrest warrants issued against Netanyahu and Gallant.

"We cannot undermine the International Criminal Court. It is the only way of having global justice," Borrell said to reporters in Brussels.