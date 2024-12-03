US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday issued a statement after the IDF declared that Captain Omer Neutra was murdered by Hamas on October, 2023 and his body is being held in Gaza.

Neutra, 21, was born in New York in 2001, and made aliyah to Israel, where he served as a lone soldier.

“Omer Neutra’s life was cut tragically short by Hamas terrorists on October 7th – during the deadliest attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

“A few months ago, I had the chance to meet Omer's parents, who made it their life’s mission to share his story and push for his return,” she recalled.

“My prayers go out to his loved ones during this immensely difficult time. May his memory be a blessing,” the Ambassador said.

She concluded her statement by saying, “Let me be clear: We will continue to push for the release of hostages and the remains of all those being held by Hamas. That is the urgent task before us.”

US President Joe Biden responded with sorrow to the announcement that Neutra fell on October 7th, 2023 and that his body is being held by Hamas in Gaza.

"Our hearts are heavy today. Jill and I are devastated and outraged to learn of the death of Omer Neutra, an American citizen, whose body Hamas has apparently been holding since they killed him during their brutal terrorist attack October 7," President Biden said in an official statement published by the White House.

"Omer was just 21 years old when he was taken by Hamas. He was serving as a tank commander in an Israel Defense Forces unit that was among the first to respond to Hamas’s campaign of cruelty— risking his life to save the lives of others. A Long Island native, Omer planned to return to the United States for college. He dreamed of dedicating himself to building peace," Biden said.

He recalled, "Less than a month ago, Omer’s mother and father joined me at the White House to share the pain they’ve endured as they prayed for the safe return of their son – pain no parent should ever know. They told me how Omer’s grandparents were Holocaust survivors and how their family’s strength and resilience has been carried through the generations."

"During this dark hour—as our nation joins Omer’s parents, brother, and family in grieving this tragic loss—we pray to find strength and resilience. And to all the families of those still held hostage: We see you. We are with you. And I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong," Biden concluded.

In a July demonstration of solidarity outside the US Capitol in Washington DC, Omer's parents spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, saying, "We know the deal is very close, we know it requires strong leadership. Bibi Netanyahu comes here as the Prime Minister of Israel to give a speech in front of a joint session of Congress. It's important that he talks on behalf of Israel, but it's also critical that he meets with President Biden and that he puts everything on the line to close the deal. We are so close. We have to bring them home now, this is probably the last opportunity to seal the deal."

Neutra related, "It's not easy. Last week we were at the Republican Convention in Milwaukee, we took the stage, it's not easy. We have to pull ourselves every day and say 'What are we doing today to bring back our son?' Day by day, there are lots of activities. We have to find the energy, the people around us give us energy, it's so heartwarming."

"Everybody believes that now is the time. We spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu last night, and we expect him to announce this week in Washington that things are progressing and he's going to close the deal any day now," he added.

He noted that Prime Minister Netanyahu told them that "the conditions are starting to come together. We know from Minister Gallant, we know from the army, we know from everyone, including the White House, that the conditions are there. It requires strong leadership, we expect President Biden to say that to Prime Minister Netanyahu. We expect the Prime Minister to step up, take tough decisions, show the leader that he can be and that he should be at this tough time, to bring our kids home."