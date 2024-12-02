Head of the National Unit party, MK Benny Gantz, addressed his party on Monday afternoon and brought up the need to quickly reach a deal for the release of the hostages in Gaza.

"These days, we must not forget that dozens of live hostages are still in Hamas tunnels. Despite having reached military success in Gaza, and even though Hamas does not operate in Gaza as an organized and effective fighting force anymore, we must not squander the IDF’s achievements," said Gantz.

"By this stage, we should have taken advantage of our military achievements to replace the Hamas rule and bring back our hostages. Even so, this government has been stuck for months in the belief that it's better to leave a weakened Hamas. There have been significant military achievements, but zero diplomatic achievements. The hostages could have been returned a long time ago and we could have continued fighting. This could have happened in April, it should have happened in July, and it must happen now in December. Netanyahu was waiting for the US elections. He waited for the expansion of his coalition. That's how it is when politics take precedence over the country, rather than serving it."

Gantz called on the Prime Minister and said, "Netanyahu, don't be afraid. Even now, despite this terrible delay, if you do the right thing, you will have the support of the people, as well as political backing. I hereby announce that the National Unity party will support any plan to bring back the captives. We will not use our hostages to bring down the government."

“The fact that we are refraining from replacing Hamas' rule will increase the price of the deal. This is the price of political cowardice. We will release heinous murderers and we will have to see Hamas terrorists coming out of their holes. Their day will come. Now we need to bring back home those who were kidnapped from their beds,” he added.

Gantz continued to criticize the Prime Minister. "While our soldiers are fighting on seven fronts, Netanyahu has returned to the 'eighth front': undermining Israeli democracy and the security forces. The government is once again behaving with authoritarianism that will cost us a high price. While we have historic opportunities to reach agreements with our neighbors, the government is busy undermining the legitimacy of the ISA and IDF commanders. While we need to strengthen communities in the south and north, the coalition is preoccupied with the immunity of Knesset members. While the entire nation has united and is fighting, they are dismantling the national army and promoting the draft evasion law.”

“I call on Netanyahu and all coalition members: do not repeat the same grave mistake that led us to October 7th. You will fail and we will all pay the price,” Gantz concluded.