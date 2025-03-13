National Unity Chairman MK Benny Gantz surprised MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) on Thursday with Mishloach Manot (Purim gifts) in honor of Purim.

Gantz explained that the gesture was made in the spirit of the holiday which stresses Jewish unity. "Purim is a holiday of unity, and Almog and I don't agree on much, but still, we have things in common, like our height, we are very close," he said humorously (Gantz is tall while Cohen is short).

On a serious note he added: "But despite us not agreeing on anything, I think that we need to look at unity and it's very important to do so on Purim, just like Esther told Mordechai, 'Go gather all the Jews,' so I decided to unite with Almog."

Gantz concluded by asking the public: "It's true that we don't agree sometimes with our neighbors and others, even if you don't agree, connect with each other."