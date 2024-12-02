Staying Safe

We were in the seventh grade and first feeling female attraction. Like many other teenagers, we wondered out loud why Judaism is so restrictive of how men and women interact. We asked our rebbi why halakhah prohibits negi’ah (touching) and even yichud (sequestering). What are the chances that they might lead to prohibited relations?

Our rebbi's response was profound. He asked us to consider how we would treat an object with a slight chance of electrocuting us. Clearly, we would not touch it and would even distance ourselves from it. He explained that we should treat situations that might lead to sin similarly.

This analogy, though simple, effectively explained the concept of gezeirot (protective decrees) in halakhah. One who truly cares about avoiding sin protects himself by distancing himself from it.

Pirkei Avot’s first mishnah quotes this idea as one of Anshei Knesset HaGedolah’s (only) three statements: “Asu siyag l’Torah — Make a protective fence for the Torah.” Like a protective fence, Chazal’s gezeirot protect the Torah (and us) by distancing us from aveirot.

We find siyagim in secular society as well. Governments protect the public by limiting access to dangerous items (such as poison, cliffs, and electrical generators) and by setting limits for medicines and weight and height standards (at a point lower than the actual danger level). Similarly, halakhic siyagim help us avoid sin, aveirot.

The Source

Avot D'Rebbe Natan points to two mitzvot that teach us this concept. The first is the laws of nezirut. Though the ultimate goal is avoiding wine, the Torah prohibits the consumption of any grape product — to distance the Nazir from wine.

The second model is the example we began with — the laws that govern relationships between men and women. The Torah formulates the prohibition as “lo tikrevu l’galot ervah (do not draw close to a prohibited relationship)” because it prohibits not just actual relations but all forms of intimacy. Hugging, kissing, touching, and even yichud are all forbidden in order to distance us from actual relations.

The Inevitable Danger

Siyagim are critical to avoiding sin.

Rav Shimon Shkop, one of pre-war Europe’s pre-eminent Talmudic scholars, made this point regarding the prohibition against shaving with a razor. Rav Shimon was once asked why so many Jews in Western countries violated the Torah prohibition against shaving with a razor. He responded that since cutting one’s beard was uncommon in ancient times, Chazal did not institute siyagim to protect against the prohibition of shaving with a razor. When people in Western countries began cutting their beards, the lack of siyagim left them unprotected, and they came to violate the actual prohibition.

Without siyagim, violation of Torah principles is inevitable.

What We Care About

Rabbeinu Yonah adds that siyagim are essential not just because they protect us from sin but also because their enactment expresses our commitment to and concern about avoiding sin. They show that we value our spiritual health as much as our physical health. Just as we avoid food and situations that threaten us physically, so we distance ourselves from things that threaten us spiritually.

Siyagim are to sin what running is to mitzvot. Just as running shows passion for fulfillment, siyagim reflect concern about transgression. This is why Chazal were very critical of those who do not distance themselves from sin. The Gemara brands one who chooses to pass by a location that invites sin a rasha. A God-fearing person does his best to avoid sin. One cavalier about putting himself in spiritual harm’s way is a rasha.

Personal Protection

The Tiferet Yisrael emphasizes that the responsibility to enact siyagim lies not only on communal leaders but also on individuals. Like the aforementioned mishnah’s first two statements (cautiousness in judgment and training many students), the mandate to institute siyagim is one of Beit Din’s responsibilities. Batei Din, with their broad view of communal challenges, have the responsibility to address them.

While broad, communal siyagim are essential, they are not always sufficient. Each person has different desires and faces unique challenges. To complement the generic siyagim communal leaders institute to address collective issues, we must add personalized siyagim to protect ourselves from personal challenges. These additional siyagim reflect our genuine concern and offer us maximum protection from sin.

Guard Your Eyes

The Ra’avad adds that our eyes need the most protection. The Torah warns us not to be “led astray by our hearts and eyes.” Rashi explains how sin begins with our eyes: “Our eyes see, our hearts desire, and our bodies sin.”

To direct our hearts properly, the Torah commands us to look at our tzitzit to remind ourselves of Hashem and our commitment to Him. The Ra’avad explains that, in addition to tzitzit, we need siyagim to protect us from sights that draw us to sin. Sefer Mishlei defines a tzaddik as someone who closes his eyes to avoid seeing “the bad.” The Gemara applies this pasuk to one who avoids gazing at women (not fully dressed while) doing laundry in the river and explains that even if a person has no choice but to pass by the river, he should close his eyes because he should care about “protecting his soul.” As what we see lures us to sin, we should be conscious and cautious about where we go and what we see.

This protection is even more necessary in today’s world. The internet offers unprecedented, easy access to sin and actively entices to it. We must enact siyagim (such as filters) to protect ourselves from being led astray.

The Yerushalmi teaches that Hashem knows that a person who “gives their eyes to Him,” one who is careful about what they see, is entirely connected to Him. Looking at things that draw us towards sin pulls us away from Hashem. Focusing on Hashem and His mitzvot connects us to Him.

May we value our spiritual health enough to heed Chazal’s siyagim and add whatever is necessary to help us face our personal challenges.

Rav Reuven Taragin is the Dean of Overseas Students at Yeshivat Hakotel and the Educational Director of World Mizrachi and the RZA.

His new book, Essentials of Judaism, can be purchased at rabbireuventaragin.com.