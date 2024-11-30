President Joe Biden has decided to take advantage of Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales to purchase an anti-Israel book for himself.

On Friday, President Biden was observed exiting the Nantucket Bookworks bookstore in Massachusetts with the book The Hundred-Year War on Palestine: A History of Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 in hand. The book was written by Rashid Khalidi, a professor at Columbia University.

In his book, Khalidi accuses Israel of occupying and imposing a "colonial regime" on the Palestinians. "The modern history of Palestine can best be understood in these terms: a colonial war waged against the indigenous population by a variety of participants, to force them to relinquish their homeland against their will for another people," wrote Khalidi.

The author, of Palestinian and Lebanese descent, also accuses former President Donald Trump of serving as a "megaphone" for Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu of leading "the most extreme government in Israel's history." Khalidi also refers to the Oct. 7 massacre and accuses Israel of "ethnic cleansing.''

"It is not at all clear, when reading the Israeli press, what their political objective is. That is, ethnic cleansing. That is not a political objective, they are doing it. They are pushing the population of northern Gaza into southern Gaza. But what their political objective is, I am not at all clear, according to what is written in the Israeli press", writes Khalidi.

The New York Post, which published the photo of President Biden emerging from the bookstore with the anti-Israel book, contacted Khalidi to get a comment on the fact that the president had decided to purchase his book. "I don't talk to the Post, so it's not for publication, but my response is that it's four years too late," Khalidi said.