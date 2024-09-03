Hamas is successfully rebuilding its abilities in northern Gaza, despite the severe hit the terror group has suffered over the course of the war, Channel 12 News reported.

During the first weeks of the war, the IDF used significant force in northern Gaza, with the goal of harming Hamas' terror infrastructure and preventing the terror group from carrying out additional attacks.

According to the report, recent information shows that the IDF has continued operations in some areas in northern Gaza, but is not present in large numbers as it was in the initial months of the war.

A security source said that Israel has now discovered that Hamas has succeeded in renewing some of its capabilities in the area.

Estimates also indicate that approximately 3,000 new Hamas terrorists are operating in northern Gaza. These are not terrorists who moved from southern Gaza to northern Gaza; rather, they are new manpower which the terror group enlisted in recent months, and who receive ammunition and weapons from it.