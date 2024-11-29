Israel’s political leadership wants IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to step down within the next two to three months, Kan 11 News reported on Friday evening.

According to the report, which cited unnamed political and security sources as well as cabinet ministers, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz wish to replace Halevi in the near future, coinciding with the conclusion of the 60-day trial period for the Lebanon ceasefire agreement, the anticipated publication of the State Comptroller’s investigations into the IDF’s performance during the war, and a broader intent to refresh senior leadership across the defense establishment.

Several individuals have been identified as potential candidates to succeed Halevi, according to Kan 11 News. One option is Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir, who is favored by Netanyahu and Katz. Zamir previously served as Netanyahu’s military secretary but is also seen as aligned with former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who was recently dismissed.

Another leading candidate is Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram, described as "offensive-minded and holding an approach opposite to the current Chief of Staff," a dynamic that has reportedly created tensions between the two.

Additional names being discussed include Eliezer Toledano, head of the Strategic Directorate and a close associate of Netanyahu. Toledano previously served as Commander of the Southern Command and is associated with the events of October 7. Northern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin has also been mentioned as a possibility for Chief of Staff, with the political echelon viewing him as a candidate due to recent successes in Lebanon.

The report comes hours after Halevi hinted that, upon the conclusion of the investigations of the failures leading up to the October 7 massacre, he intends to resign from his position.

"The investigation of the events of October 7 is an integral part of the process. It is conducted with seriousness and great pain, primarily to improve and learn. At the conclusion of the investigations, we will also make personal decisions and enforce commander responsibility - from me down," wrote Halevi in a letter to commanders.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)