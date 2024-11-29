IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Border Police forces operated in recent hours at the home of the terrorist who carried out Friday’s shooting attack in Samaria, according to a joint statement by the IDF and Shin Bet.

The statement said that the terrorist, Samer Mohammed Hussein, a 48-year-old resident of the Palestinian Arab village of Einabus, is a former prisoner who served time in Israeli prisons over terror-related activities he carried out for the Hamas terrorist organization.

"During the operation, the forces interrogated suspects and searched for additional evidence in the area. IDF forces continue their activities in the area, and are prepared for both defense and offense," the statement added.

Nine people were injured in Friday afternoon’s shooting attack on Highway 5 in Samaria.

The terrorist opened fire on a bus, wounding several people on board. He was later neutralized by security forces.

The condition of three of the victims is listed as serious, and three people suffered light injuries.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)