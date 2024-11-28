Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf was photographed on Thursday with Gaza Strip re-settlement activists looking at a map of the Gaza Strip marked with "settlement points."

"Jewish settlement here is the answer to the terrible massacre and the answer to the international court in The Hague which, instead of caring about the 101 hostages, chose to issue warrants against the Prime Minister and (former) Defense Minister," Goldknopf stated.

At the same time, Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar stated that Israel does not intend to control the lives of the residents of Gaza.

Sa'ar said that the war will end when "Israel achieves its goals" - the return of the hostages and ensuring that Hamas does not control the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the ceasefire, Sa'ar stated: "The Security Cabinet decided on a ceasefire after Hezbollah found out the hard way that it doesn't pay to attack Israel. On October 8th, we were attacked by Hezbollah like we were attacked by Hamas on October 7th. They declared that they would continue to shoot at Israel as long as the war in Gaza continued.

"The paper is not as important as the reality on the ground. The reality on the ground is what decides. We will not allow violations of the agreement. We will react to all violations."

He also stated: "We will not allow Hezbollah to move south of the Litani River. We will not allow Hezbollah to rearm, to rebuild its strength, and to threaten Israel again. We learned our lesson from October 7th, and the Israeli government is determined to prevent the incident from repeating itself."